Kan. woman sentenced for making child porn while babysitting

WICHITA – A Kansas woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography while she was babysitting a seven-year-old girl in her home, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Larsen-photo KDOC

Stefanie Larsen, 47, Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. In her plea, she admitted she allowed a man to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of the sleeping child. When the child awoke and cried out, Larsen told her she had just had a bad dream.

The man paid Larsen to let him make the videos.

Larsen has previous convictions for theft, forgery, DUI, flee-attempted to elude law enforcement and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.