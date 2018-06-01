Kan. daycare owner, 5 others admit welfare fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita daycare owner and five other women have admitted participating in a scheme to commit welfare fraud.

Sedgwick County prosecutors say 29-year-old Erika Tomlin was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to repay the state $36,000. She owned two Kiddy Kollege daycare operations in Wichita.

Tomlin could be kept on probation for up to five years to ensure the money is repaid, or probation could end after a year if full restitution is made. She could serve five months in prison if she violates her probation.

Tomlin and five other women were accused of receiving childcare benefits after falsely claiming their children were attending Tomlin’s daycare. Three women pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and two were granted probation. All were ordered to pay restitution.

The total restitution ordered was $52,000.