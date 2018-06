JUNE 1, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: SOFT TOP FOR A YJ/JK JEEP. 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: WINDOW A/C 12,000 BTU, ELECTRICAL FITTINGS. 620-791-7510

WANTED: BAGGER FOR A HRX HONDA LAWNMOWER, ABOVE GROUND POOL LADDER W/PLATFORM. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 40 SOLID OAK KITCHEN CABINET DOORS, 9 DRAWERS. 620-617-7052

FOR SALE: PATIO TABLE. 620-868-1016

FOR SALE: DROP LEAF TABLE. 620-793-5108

FOR SALE: 2 ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, END TABLE. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: FOOSBALL TABLE, 2 DRAWER FILING CABINET. 620-285-6266

FOR SALE: PORTABLE AIR TANK. 620-282-1480

WANTED: 2CPL/CPI TOOL BOX 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE CHAIN SAW 80EV, 2 BRIGGS & STRATTON ENGINES, AIR COMPRESSOR. 620-786-2183

FOR SALE: PRO-FORM TREADMILL, SMALL & LARGE WAGON WHEELS, 2 CORVAIR RIMS/HUBCAP. 620-278-6200

FOR SALE: 3 PROPANE TANKS. 620-793-8159

WANTED: STEERING COLUMN FOR A 1985 GMC/CHEVY AUTO TRANSMISSION. 620-617-3944

FOR SALE: TABLE W/2 CHAIRS, E INTERCOM SYSTEMS, ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BED. WANTED: MOBILE HOME 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: DARTH 917W HAY RAKE, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL, JOHN DEERE NO TILL DRILL. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 1976 FORD F700 FARM TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: 350# BOAR. WANTED: PU W/ELECTRIC WINDOWS/2WD/AUTO TRANS. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: COMPUTER TABLE W/LIGHT/PLUG-IN. 620-564-3247

FOR SALE: BOWFLEX EXTREME, PRO-FORM TREADMILL. 620-617-4293

