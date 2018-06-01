Great Bend attorney reappointed to Kansas Commission on Judicial Qualifications

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Diane Azorsky, Leawood, and reappointed three other members to the Kansas Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

Their terms end June 30, 2022.

Azorsky is a nonattorney representative on the commission. She is executive director of Gift of Life, Overland Park.

She succeeds Valdenia Winn, a nonattorney member from Kansas City, Kan. Winn is a professor at Kansas City Kansas Community College and a member of the Kansas House of Representatives.

Reappointed were:

District Judge Brenda Cameron, Olathe

Allen Glendenning, attorney, Great Bend

Retired District Judge Larry Hendricks, Topeka

Cameron serves in Johnson County of the 10th Judicial District. Hendricks recently retired from his position in Shawnee County of the 3rd Judicial District.

The commission is charged with helping the Supreme Court exercise its responsibility in judicial disciplinary matters.

The 14-member commission includes six active or retired judges, four attorneys, and four nonattorneys. Members are assigned to one of two panels and meet in alternating months. The chair of the commission chairs one panel, while the vice chair heads the second panel.

Cameron currently is vice chair of the Commission on Judicial Qualifications and is chair of Panel A, which will include Azorsky. Other Panel A members are:

James Cooper, nonattorney member, Lawrence, and vice chair of the panel

Terrence Campell, attorney, Lawrence

Retired District Judge Robert Fairchild, Lawrence, who served in Douglas County of the 7th Judicial District

Norman Kelly, attorney, Salina

District Magistrate Judge Mary Thrower, Minneapolis, who serves in Ottawa County of the 28th Judicial District.

Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter, Winfield, serves in Cowley County of the 19th Judicial District. He chairs the Commission on Judicial Qualifications and is chair of Panel B. Glendenning and Hendricks serve on Panel B. Other Panel B members are:

Diane Sorensen, attorney, Wichita, and vice chair of the panel

Chief Judge Bradley Ambrosier, Elkhart, who serves in Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties of the 26th Judicial District

Sister Rosemary Kolich, Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, nonattorney member, Leavenworth

Susan Lynn, nonattorney member, Iola.

Douglas Shima, clerk of the appellate courts, is secretary to the commission.