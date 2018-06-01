Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yairo Munoz capped St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning with a three-run homer, rallying the Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Francisco Cervelli hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth to give Pittsburgh an 8-5 lead. But the Pirates couldn’t hold on and lost in St. Louis for the fifth straight time and 12th in the last 14.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Reyes’ return to the St. Louis Cardinals after a 20-month absence lasted just four innings. The 23-year-old right-hander was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his right side. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Reyes was hurt on Wednesday when he allowed three hits over four scoreless innings at Milwaukee in his first big league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 29 points and Kevin Durant added 26 as the Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 124-114 over the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. The Cavs fell despite LeBron James, who poured in 51 points on 19 of 32 shooting and delivered eight rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors were given new life when J.R. Smith dribbled out the final seconds thinking the Cavaliers had gone ahead on George Hill’s free throw with 4.7 left in regulation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have announced a three-year contract extension for coach Brett Brown, who took the 76ers from 10 wins to the third seed in the Eastern Conference in three seasons. Brown is now signed through 2021-22 after guiding the team to 52 wins and a first-round victory over Miami. He had one year left on his contract.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz had no update yesterday on injured center Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NET’-sahv) or his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Kuznetsov missed the last two periods of Wednesday’s 3-2 win at Vegas after taking a hit from defenseman Brayden McNabb. The Capitals are calling it an upper-body injury, but he was clutching his left arm as he headed to the dressing room.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama holed out from 130 yards for an eagle on 17 before completing a 7-under 65 that gives him a share of the lead at the Memorial. Matsuyama was in the middle of the pack until he made four straight birdies starting on the 13th hole, and then made his eagle on the 17th hole. Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer also share the lead, one shot ahead of Beau Hossler.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams spent a record $289 million on players picked in last year’s amateur draft, an increase of 7.2 percent from 2016. After an initial drop when restraints began in 2012, spending has climbed gradually. For the sixth straight year, no team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5 percent — the level that triggers the loss of a first-round draft pick the following June.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 6 L-A Angels 2

Final Oakland 7 Tampa Bay 3

Final Cleveland 9 Minnesota 8

Final Houston 4 Boston 2

Final Seattle 6 Texas 1

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final St. Louis 10 Pittsburgh 8

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 2

Final Philadelphia 2 L-A Dodgers 1

Final San Diego 8 Miami 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Golden State 124 Cleveland 114