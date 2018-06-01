Filing deadline has passed, here are your local candidates for the 2018 Election

The filing deadline passed at 12 p.m. June 1, 2018. These are the names that submitted applications in Barton County for the elected positions that will be on the ballot in the Primary or General Elections in 2018.

Barton County Commission (1 position for each District)

District 1: Kenny Schremmer (incumbent)

District 4: Alicia Straub (incumbent), Randy Suchy

District 5: Jennifer Schartz (incumbent)

Great Bend City Council (1 position for each Ward)

Ward 1: Bobby Lee Roller, Alan Moeder, Bradley E. McCune, Josh Ellis, Jessica Milsap

Ward 2: James Breitenbach, Chad Somers

Ward 3: Dana Dawson, Jacob R. Davis

Ward 4: Brock McPherson

Hoisington City Council (1 position for each Ward)

Ward 1: Travis Sinn

Ward 2: Carrol Nather

Ward 3: N/A

Ward 4: Robert Bruce, Gary Shook

Ellinwood City Council (3 At-large positions)

Kirk Clawson, Kenneth A. Lebbin, Jacque K. Isern

Ellinwood Hospital District (1 position)

David Gonzales

Albion Township Clerk

Ronald (Rocky) Meitner

Beaver Township Clerk

Scott Schlochtermeier

Buffalo Township Clerk

Jerry Holtaus

Cheyenne Township Clerk

N/A

Clarence Township Clerk

N/A

Cleveland Township Clerk

N/A

Comanche Township Clerk

N/A

Eureka Township Clerk

Michael Edward McCurry

Fairview Township Clerk

Deric Funk

Grant Township Clerk

N/A

Great Bend Township Clerk

N/A

North Homestead Township Clerk

Richard W. Lacey

South Homestead Township Clerk

Brandon Yeakley

Independent Township Clerk

N/A

Lakin Township Clerk

Aaron Birzer

Liberty Township Clerk

N/A

Logan Township Clerk

Joseph V. Zink

Pawnee Rock Township Clerk

Roy D. Prescott

South Bend Township Clerk

N/A

Union Township Clerk

Justin Robert Ludwig

Walnut Albert Township Clerk

N/A

Walnut Olmitz Township Clerk

N/A

Wheatland Township Clerk

N/A

View a complete list, including Barton County Precinct Committeemen & Committeewomen, at www.bartoncounty.org.