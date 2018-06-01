Great Bend Post

Filing deadline has passed, here are your local candidates for the 2018 Election

The filing deadline passed at 12 p.m. June 1, 2018. These are the names that submitted applications in Barton County for the elected positions that will be on the ballot in the Primary or General Elections in 2018.

Barton County Commission (1 position for each District)
District 1: Kenny Schremmer (incumbent)
District 4: Alicia Straub (incumbent), Randy Suchy
District 5: Jennifer Schartz (incumbent)

Great Bend City Council (1 position for each Ward)
Ward 1: Bobby Lee Roller, Alan Moeder, Bradley E. McCune, Josh Ellis, Jessica Milsap
Ward 2: James Breitenbach, Chad Somers
Ward 3: Dana Dawson, Jacob R. Davis
Ward 4: Brock McPherson

Hoisington City Council (1 position for each Ward)
Ward 1: Travis Sinn
Ward 2: Carrol Nather
Ward 3: N/A
Ward 4: Robert Bruce, Gary Shook

Ellinwood City Council (3 At-large positions)
Kirk Clawson, Kenneth A. Lebbin, Jacque K. Isern

Ellinwood Hospital District (1 position)
David Gonzales

Albion Township Clerk
Ronald (Rocky) Meitner

Beaver Township Clerk
Scott Schlochtermeier

Buffalo Township Clerk
Jerry Holtaus

Cheyenne Township Clerk
N/A

Clarence Township Clerk
N/A

Cleveland Township Clerk
N/A

Comanche Township Clerk
N/A

Eureka Township Clerk
Michael Edward McCurry

Fairview Township Clerk
Deric Funk

Grant Township Clerk
N/A

Great Bend Township Clerk
N/A

North Homestead Township Clerk
Richard W. Lacey

South Homestead Township Clerk
Brandon Yeakley

Independent Township Clerk
N/A

Lakin Township Clerk
Aaron Birzer

Liberty Township Clerk
N/A

Logan Township Clerk
Joseph V. Zink

Pawnee Rock Township Clerk
Roy D. Prescott

South Bend Township Clerk
N/A

Union Township Clerk
Justin Robert Ludwig

Walnut Albert Township Clerk
N/A

Walnut Olmitz Township Clerk
N/A

Wheatland Township Clerk
N/A

View a complete list, including Barton County Precinct Committeemen & Committeewomen, at www.bartoncounty.org.