Filing deadline has passed, here are your local candidates for the 2018 Election

The filing deadline passed at 12 p.m. June 1, 2018. These are the names that submitted applications in Barton County for the elected positions that will be on the ballot in the Primary or General Elections in 2018.
Barton County Commission (1 position for each District)
District 1: Kenny Schremmer (incumbent)
District 4: Alicia Straub (incumbent), Randy Suchy
District 5: Jennifer Schartz (incumbent)
Great Bend City Council (1 position for each Ward)
Ward 1: Bobby Lee Roller, Alan Moeder, Bradley E. McCune, Josh Ellis, Jessica Milsap
Ward 2: James Breitenbach, Chad Somers
Ward 3: Dana Dawson, Jacob R. Davis
Ward 4: Brock McPherson
Hoisington City Council (1 position for each Ward)
Ward 1: Travis Sinn
Ward 2: Carrol Nather
Ward 3: N/A
Ward 4: Robert Bruce, Gary Shook
Ellinwood City Council (3 At-large positions)
Kirk Clawson, Kenneth A. Lebbin, Jacque K. Isern
Ellinwood Hospital District (1 position)
David Gonzales
Albion Township Clerk
Ronald (Rocky) Meitner
Beaver Township Clerk
Scott Schlochtermeier
Buffalo Township Clerk
Jerry Holtaus
Cheyenne Township Clerk
N/A
Clarence Township Clerk
N/A
Cleveland Township Clerk
N/A
Comanche Township Clerk
N/A
Eureka Township Clerk
Michael Edward McCurry
Fairview Township Clerk
Deric Funk
Grant Township Clerk
N/A
Great Bend Township Clerk
N/A
North Homestead Township Clerk
Richard W. Lacey
South Homestead Township Clerk
Brandon Yeakley
Independent Township Clerk
N/A
Lakin Township Clerk
Aaron Birzer
Liberty Township Clerk
N/A
Logan Township Clerk
Joseph V. Zink
Pawnee Rock Township Clerk
Roy D. Prescott
South Bend Township Clerk
N/A
Union Township Clerk
Justin Robert Ludwig
Walnut Albert Township Clerk
N/A
Walnut Olmitz Township Clerk
N/A
Wheatland Township Clerk
N/A
