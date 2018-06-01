Court: Kansas deputy not guilty after domestic assault arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas deputy accused in a domestic dispute has been found not guilty.

On Monday, March 12, police arrested Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy Vincent Folston at his home while off duty. The arrest was the result of an investigation into a disturbance at the residence, and the deputy was booked in to jail, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Folston was charged with knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member, according to Myers.

On Tuesday, in the Municipal Court of the City of Wichita, Deputy Folston was found not guilty.

The internal investigation is being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to determine if any policies were violated.

Folston is working in a limited capacity, pending the outcome of the internal investigation, according to Myers. He has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for 2-years.