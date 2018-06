Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/31)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:10 a.m. an accident was reported at 561 N. US 281 Highway.

Criminal Damage

At 8:20 a.m. Fuller Brush Company reported criminal damage at 15 SW 40 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 5:07 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 42 Road & SW 50 Avenue.