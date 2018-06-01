Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/31)

BOOKED: Hope N. Huslig of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with no bond x2.

BOOKED: Lori Fiscus on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Amy Valdez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for served sentence.

BOOKED: Steven Cochrane on Saline District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500 C/S. Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $103 surety bond with a $50 warrant fee cash only. Kearny County District Court warrant for failure to notify police of a vehicle involving injury or serious property loss, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Johnny Espinosa of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court after receiving an order to release.

RELEASED: Shawny Burch of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court and for failure to appear after receiving an order to release on both cases.

RELEASED: Lori Fiscus on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ismael Dominguez III of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond. BCDC warrant for possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jason Sohm of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, driving while suspended, and possession of paraphernalia. Reno County District Court warrant for conspiracy making false information x3. Posted bonds through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Caitlin Detter-Alexander of Ellinwood for Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, $10,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ashley Feil of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department & Barton County District Court case for distribution of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. GBMC warrant for failure to appear x2. All bonds posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Michael Brohaugh on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond posted through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Sasha Kirksey of Wichita for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, $2,500 bond posted through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Kashe Roda of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for distribution of certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and unlawful sell of prescription drugs after posting bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding in the amount of $10,000.

RELEASED: Steven Cochrane posted a $1,500 surety bond on Saline District Court warrant for failure to appear. $2,500 surety bond on Kearny County District Court warrant for failure to notify police of a vehicle injury or serious property loss bonded by Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding and posted a $153 cash bond on Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.