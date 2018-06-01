Barton Baseball hauls in postseason hardware

bartonsports.com – The 2018 campaign for the Barton Community College baseball team ended earlier this week in Colorado at the JUCO World Series with many program highlights achieved in the record setting 47-15 season.

Following their first Jayhawk title since 1994, the 20th ranked Cougars proceeded to win their first Central District championship in earning its debut in the national tournament.

Before the trip to Grand Junction, the Cougars earned multiple individual awards highlighted by Kaden Fowler’s selection to the first team of both the All-KJCCC West and All-Region VI teams.

Landing on the first team conference and earning second team honors was fellow sophomore Brady Michel along with freshman Brett Erickson.

Sophomores Brett Bonar and Josh Hendrickson, along with freshman Zach Curry, landed on the second team of the conference selections while Carson Engroff and Dawson Pomeroy concluded their Barton careers with honorable mention conference honors.

Season/Individual Notes:

Kaden Fowler (So., Outfield, Towanda, KS): Led the team in at-bats (*229), runs (*79), triples (5), home runs (*12), total bases (*165), slugging percentage (.721), and tied for team lead in hits (*91); Second in batting average (.397), on-base percentage (.456), doubles (*28), and RBI (*67). Third on the team with .989 fielding percentage on 187 chances with 171 put-outs with fourteen assists and two errors. *Single season top ten rankings: At-Bats (2nd), Doubles (2nd), Total Bases (2nd), Runs (4th), Home Runs (T-4th), RBI (T-7th), Hits (T-3rd)

Brady Michel (So., Outfield, Great Bend, KS): Led the team in doubles (*29) and hit-by-pitch (**12); Third in at-bats (*219), total bases (*129), home runs (8), RBI (54), and slugging percentage (.589); Fourth in hits (72). Fielding percentage (.979) on 47 chances with 46 put-outs and one error. *Single season top ten rankings: Doubles (1st), At-Bats (4th), and Total Bases (T-5th); **12 hit-by-pitches was one out of top ten list

Brett Erickson (Fr., 2nd Base, Owasso, OK): Led the team in stolen bases (12), tied for second in triples (4), fourth in runs scored (52), doubles (14), batting average (.333), fifth in hits (65). Fielding percentage (.945) on 219 chances resulting in 93 put-outs and 114 assists with twelve errors while helping to turn 34 double plays.

Brett Bonar (So., Catcher, Rose Hill, KS): Led the team in batting average (.410), on-base percentage (.492), RBI (*69), and tied for team lead in hits (*91); Second in slugging percentage (.694), at-bats (*222), total bases (*154), home runs (*11), walks (31), and tied in triples (4); Third in runs (53) and doubles (*22); Led the team in fielding percentage (.995) on 391 chances resulting in 352 put-outs with 37 assists and two errors. *Single season top ten rankings: At-Bats (3rd), Hits (T-3rd), Total Bases (3rd), and RBI (T-4th), Doubles (7th), Home Runs (7th).

Josh Hendrickson (So., LHP, Wellard, Australia): Led the team in wins (*11, 11-3), innings pitched (*96.1), and strikeouts (*125, 11.68 K/9) with a 2.52 ERA. Fielding percentage (.935) on 31 chances resulting in six put-outs and 23 assists with two errors. *Single season top ten rankings: Wins (T-1st), IP (1st), Strikeouts (2nd).

Zach Curry (Fr., RHP, Ottawa, KS): Second on team in wins (7, 7-0), innings pitched (*73.2), and strikeouts (**71, 8.67 K/9) with 4.76 ERA. Fielding percentage (.882) on 17 chances resulting in three put-outs and 12 assists with two errors. *Single season top ten rankings: IP (6th); **71 strikeouts fell four shy of top ten list.

Carson Engroff (So., 1st Base, Topeka, KS): Tied for second in triples (4); Third in hits (**76) and on-base percentage (.437); Fourth on team in at-bats (203), RBI (47), and slugging percentage (552), tied for fourth in home runs (5); Fifth in doubles (13), batting average (.374); Second on team in fielding percentage (.990) on team most 398 chances resulting in 364 put-outs with 30 assists and four errors while compiling 39 double-plays. **76 hits just two shy of program top ten list.

Dawson Pomeroy (So., 3rd Base/RHP, Topeka, KS): 192 at-bats, Led team in walks (*45), second in runs (54), and tied for fourth in home runs (5); Fielding percentage (.856) on 125 chances resulting in 27 put-outs with 80 assists and 18 errors while helping to turn 8 double-plays. *Single season top ten rankings: Walks (T-6th). Pitching: 3-3, 3.60 ERA, 30.0 IP, 49 strikeouts, 7 walks, led team with 14.70 K/9 innings.

Other notable single season individual achievements:

Tanner Howe (Fr., RHP, Overland Park, KS): Set program single season appearance record (29)