Woman accused of DUI; allegedly hit husband with car in Ellis Co.

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

ELLIS COUNTY —An Ohio woman was arrested Wednesday on a number of charges including driving under the influence after hitting a member of her family with a car.

According to Hays Police Department Chief Don Scheibler, just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday the Hays Police Department received the report of an injury accident in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites in the 3800 block of Vine.

Marilyn A. Hullinger-Weikle, 60, allegedly backed into a vehicle in the parking lot. Scheibler said Hullinger-Weikle’s husband attempted to remove her from the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle, suffering minor injuries.

Hullinger-Weikle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, domestic battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, drug possession and interference with law enforcement.

Scheibler said Hullinger-Weikle attempted to resist arrest and caused damage to a police car after she was informed she was being placed under arrest.

The Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 Unit assisted with the investigation into the incident.

Hullinger-Weikle is currently being held in the Ellis County jail.