U.S. Ag Secretary Perdue attends forum in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue attend the Agriculture Roundup Wednesday at River Creek Farms near Manhattan. He met with farmers and held a forum with Governor Jeff Colyer.

In Kansas for an Agriculture Roundup with Senate Ag Chairman @SenPatRoberts & Sen. @JerryMoran. My first trip to Kansas as Secretary and 39th state visited since taking office. Great meeting folks in the Sunflower State. pic.twitter.com/xxbMJVjCiX — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) May 30, 2018

They discussed the controversial farm bill with Senate Ag Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and Senator Jerry Moran. It was Perdue’s first trip to Kansas.

Really appreciated the chance to visit with fine leaders for Kansas and America in @SenPatRoberts and Sen. @JerryMoran. Beautiful country and squarely in the Heartland of our great nation. pic.twitter.com/rbepVdgxLq — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) May 30, 2018