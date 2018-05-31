Great Bend Post

U.S. Ag Secretary Perdue attends forum in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue attend the Agriculture Roundup Wednesday at River Creek Farms near Manhattan. He met with farmers and held a forum with Governor Jeff Colyer.

They discussed the controversial farm bill with Senate Ag Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and Senator Jerry Moran. It was Perdue’s first trip to Kansas.