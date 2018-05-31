Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered, doubled and drove in four runs in the first two innings, Jorge Soler went 4 for 5 with a home run, but the Kansas City Royals nearly blew a nine-run lead before holding on for a 11-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cardinals’ Alex Reyes pitched four scoreless innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, and Orlando Arcia hit a go-ahead single in a two-run seventh to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 3-2. Making his first major league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016, Reyes allowed three hits, struck out two and walked two.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Alex Reyes was activated from the 60-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals after recovering from Tommy John surgery and was set to start against Milwaukee in his first major league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016. Reyes was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA two years ago, beating the Chicago Cubs three times and striking out 52 in 46 innings. Reyes was operated on in February 2017 by Cardinals head orthopedic physician Dr. George Paletta.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Udoka Azubuike has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft, choosing to return for his junior season after participating in the combine. Azubuike did not hire an agent and had until Wednesday to withdraw. The 7-footer from Nigeria started 34 games last season, averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. He shot 77 percent from the field, a Big 12 record and the best mark in the nation.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton says he is withdrawing from NBA draft consideration and returning to school for his sophomore season. Wigginton averaged 16.7 points as a freshman, pairing with fellow newcomer Cameron Lard to give the Cyclones a pair of young cornerstone players in what was a rebuilding season.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State won its 11th national golf title by overwhelming Alabama in the NCAA men’s golf championship. It was the second time in three years a team won the men’s golf title on its home course

National Headlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Stanley Cup final is tied at a game apiece after Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots and Brooks Orpik scored the eventual game-winner in the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 victory at Las Vegas. Orpik gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead in the second period with his first goal in 220 games, about four minutes after teammate Alex Ovechkin notched his 13th goal of the postseason to put Washington ahead to stay. Holtby kept the Caps ahead with a nifty save on Alex Tuch in front of the crease in the final two minutes.

UNDATED (AP) — Golden State forward Andre Iguodala (ihg-ah-DAH’-lah) will be out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee. Iguodala was injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Rockets on May 20 and was evaluated Tuesday. He is making progress but still has the bruise and inflammation of the nerve surrounding his knee.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have started an investigation into tweets linked in a report to team president Bryan Colangelo that criticized Sixers players Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) and Markelle Fultz, among other NBA figures. A report by The Ringer said the burner accounts also took aim at former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri (muh-SY’ yoo-JEER’-ee) and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor (jah-LIHL’ OH’-kah-for) and Nerlens Noel. Colangelo said in a statement he used one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other current events, but he was “not familiar with any of the other accounts” brought to his attention and he didn’t know who was “behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA has placed North Carolina Central on probation for two years because of certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete. The school says the NCAA determined the errors involved 22 athletes in seven sports including football and men’s basketball from 2012-15. School officials say the athletic department must vacate victories in the sports in which ineligible athletes participated.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 2 Baltimore 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 6 Toronto 4

Final Cleveland 9 Chi White Sox 1

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Houston 3

Final Detroit 6 L-A Angels 1

Final Kansas City 11 Minnesota 8

Final Tampa Bay 6 Oakland 0

Final Texas 7 Seattle 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 2

Final Cincinnati 7 Arizona 4

Final Pittsburgh 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final N-Y Mets 4 Atlanta 1

Final San Francisco 7 Colorado 4

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Philadelphia 2

Final San Diego 3 Miami 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 3 Vegas 2