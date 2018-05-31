Three arrested during investigation of overdose death of a Great Bend man

On Wednesday, May 30 at about 11:15 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at a local motel at 3200 10th Street in Great Bend.

Sheriff’s detectives have been investigating the death of a 31-year-old Great Bend man from a suspected methamphetamine overdose. During the course of that investigation information was obtained that allowed detectives to secure a search warrant for two motel rooms.

Detectives contacted the occupants of the rooms and discovered quantities of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Three persons were arrested.

Arrested at the scene were Shaina Kuester, age 21 of Great Bend, Kansas. Kuester was charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kuester was later charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility when drugs were found on her person while being processed at the county jail. Kuester is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

Also arrested was Cassie Scheuerman age 40 of Ellinwood. During the course of the investigation it was discovered Scheuerman had outstanding warrants from Barton County District Court for probation violations. It is expected she may face further drug charges pending investigation.

The third person arrested at the scene was Perri Pribble, age 43 of Ellinwood. Pribble had several outstanding warrants for drug-related charges as well as failed to appear warrants and parole violation. Pribble is being held without bond in the Barton County Jail for the parole violation warrant.

Two juvenile children belonging to Kuester were present at the time of the search warrant. They were released to family members.

The death investigation is continuing as detectives follow leads and identify parties that may have information.