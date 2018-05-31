Summer brings both fun and danger to children

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States. On average,10 people die every day from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children under the age of 14. As swimming pools open for the summer, K-State Research and Extension child development specialist Bradford Wiles reminds parents and caregivers that the most dangerous time for swimming-related accidents is when children are trying to swim on their own.

While children face a number of dangers at a community pool, Wiles says small wading pools in the back yard can be just as dangerous, especially for younger children.

Whether children are swimming at a community pool with lifeguards or at home in a wading pool, parents and caregivers need to watch them at all times. Wiles says that includes staying off smartphones or tablets and not going into the house when children are in the pool. They also need to keep a close eye on children when they’re at the park or playground because it only takes a few seconds for them to wander off or injure themselves on a piece of equipment.