Sheriff: Alcohol possible factor in Kansas crash that injured 2

SALINE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after midnight Thursday in Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan reported a 2006 Harley Davidson 1200 driven by Jacob Linder 27, Abilene was traveling in the 5600 Block of East Old 40 Highway.

The motorcycle veered off the road and struck a delineator post.

Linder and a passenger Brittany Wright, 29, Abilene were transported to the hospital in Salina. They were not wearing helmets, according to Soldan. Linder was being treated for a head injury and Wright for cuts and scrapes, according to Soldan.

Alcohol is a possible factor in the accident, according to Soldan.