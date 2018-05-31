Police: Teen runner attacked on trail in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attack on a teen and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of a battery on Linear Trail near Richards Drive, according to RCPD spokesperson Hali Rowland.

Preliminary information gathered by investigators suggests there was one male attacker who battered a lone female runner.

The 15 year-old victim suffered a head injury. She was transported to Via Christi for treatment. The suspect has not been apprehended at this time. The investigation is ongoing. We ask citizens to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If you witness any suspicious activity or persons, please contact RCPD immediately.

If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.