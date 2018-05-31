Local filing deadline approaches for the 2018 Election

Time is winding down for those citizens that want to make a difference and take part in local government to file their candidacy. The filing deadline for the 2018 Election is Friday, June 1 at 12 p.m. Those interested in being on the Great Bend, Ellinwood, and Hoisington city councils or the Barton County Commission need to submit their application at Barton County Clerk’s Office.

County Clerk Donna Zimmerman says filing your intent to run is an easy process.

Zimmerman noted the entries submitted for the open positions have been slow to this point.

This is the second year the filing deadline has been at June 1, moving from the prior June 10 date to give more time to organize ballots for those serving in the military overseas.

The Great Bend and Hoisington city councils are looking for a councilmember for each ward, Ellinwood has three at-large spots, and the Barton County Commission has three positions up for election. All candidates must file at the Clerk’s Office inside the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main Street, Room 202.

Barton County Commission

Incumbent – Kenny Schremmer

Incumbent – Alicia Straub

Incumbent – Jennifer Schartz

City of Great Bend

One (1) councilmember for each ward

City of Hoisington

One (1) councilmember for each ward

City of Ellinwood

Three (3) councilmember positions at-large

Ellinwood Hospital District

One (1) Board of Trustees position at-large

All Townships

Township Clerk position

Precinct Committee members

1 per precinct

County Commission filing fee: $261

City and Hospital positions filing fee: $ 20

Township Clerk filing fee: $ 1

There is NO filing fee for Precinct Committee people positions Any questions concerning the election or candidate qualifications may be directed to Donna Zimmerman, at the County Clerk’s Office at 620-793-1835.