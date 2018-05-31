Lawsuit alleges Kan. county holding immigrant too long

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka attorney has filed a lawsuit alleging Shawnee County is violating the rights of an inmate being kept in custody on an immigration detainer.

David Alegria contends the county has held Elidio Perez-Ramirez longer than allowed by law. He is seeking Perez-Ramirez’s immediate release and unspecified compensation.

The lawsuit names the county corrections department, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Shawnee County counselor Jim Crowl said Wednesday the federal government gave the corrections department valid documentation directing it to hold Perez-Ramirez.

The lawsuit says Perez-Ramirez was convicted in May of two misdemeanors involving sexual battery and sentenced to probation. Although he was ordered released May 14, jail official said they will detain him indefinitely until federal officials pick him up or release him.