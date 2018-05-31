Kansas tuition law for immigrants debate in governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach is attacking a Kansas law that helps young people living in the U.S. illegally to go to state colleges.

He’s appealing to families frustrated by ever-rising tuition and his party’s conservative base in a tough GOP primary race.

The policy allows some young immigrants to pay the lower tuition rates reserved for legal Kansas residents. The law has split Republicans since its enactment in 2004. The only other major gubernatorial candidate supporting its repeal is GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Democratic and independent candidates said the law helps young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Kobach is secretary of state and previously built a national profile as an advocate of tough national, state and local policies against illegal immigration. He also has advised President Donald Trump.