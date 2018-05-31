Kansas teacher out of jail after sex crime arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 35-year-old Kansas high school teacher on requested charges of unlawful sexual relations.

According to the Sedgwick County jail inmate roster, deputies booked Shari Herrs just before 7p.m. Tuesday. Her name was not on the roster Thursday.

According to USD 261, Herrs taught physical education at Campus High School in Haysville.

Police have released no additional details.

Herrs is on summer break from the school district and will remain on administrative leave during the investigation, according to USD 261.