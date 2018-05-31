Friday Weather

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 94.