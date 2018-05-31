Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 94.