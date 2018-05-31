Driver shot by Kan. officer was stopped for seat-belt violation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lawrence say an officer shot a man who was pulled over for a suspected seat belt violation.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the man was uncooperative with a Lawrence police officer and refused orders to get out of his vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say a struggle between the driver and an officer ensued and that the driver began beating the officer. Officials say that’s when a second officer shot the driver once.

The driver was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, an officer with initiated a traffic stop on W. 6th Street just west of Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, according to officer Drew Fennelly.

Moments later, the officer called in distress for emergency assistance. As officers arrived to assist, some type of struggle was occurring and an officer fired a weapon, striking the subject.

The subject is in stable condition at an area hospital.

A knife was recovered at the scene, it is unknown at this time if it was involved.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in in charge of investigating the incident.

Police released no additional details late Tuesday.