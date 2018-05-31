Candidate’s wife is running mate in Kan. governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican running for Kansas governor has named his wife as his running mate.

Former state Sen. Jim Barnett announced Thursday that Rosemary Hansen is his choice for lieutenant governor. She and the previously divorced Topeka physician married in September.

We are proud to announce that Rosemary Hansen is our pick for Lt. Governor #OneKansas #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Whi7daopVn — Jim Barnett (@BarnettForKS) May 31, 2018

Washburn University of Topeka political scientist Bob Beatty says he knows of no other instance of spouses on the same ticket in Kansas.

Hansen has served 26 years as a foreign service agent for the U.S. State Department, including in Washington and embassies in Germany, Bosnia, and Afghanistan.

Barnett says Hansen has traveled 70,000 miles with him in Kansas over the past 22 months, starting before his campaign launched.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration. Barnett says her knowledge will help them make state government more efficient.