Bat Cats rally to take season opener

The Great Bend Bat Cats picked up where they left off in their inaugural season a year ago with a come from behind win over the Haven Warhawks in the 2018 season opener that was played last night at Ellinwood’s Worman Field.

Seward County’s Bendan Madsen hit a two run homer in the bottom of the 8th as the Bat Cats rallied for a 6-5 win after trailing the entire night. Great Bend fell behind 4-1 early but rallied to tie the game at 4-4 before Haven scored to take a 5-4 lead setting up Madsen’s heroics in the bottom of the 8th.

Great Bend will take today off before taking their early season road show to Hoisington Friday night as they will play the McPherson Pipeliners before making a return trip to McPherson on Saturday. The Bat Cats open the Jayhawk League season Tuesday at Al Burns Field when they host the Hays Larks.