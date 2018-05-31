2 robbery suspects jailed after Kan. deputy shoots car’s tires during chase

MARSHALL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday, authorities in Nebraska notified the Marshall County Sheriff’s office they were southbound on U.S. 77 in pursuit of a vehicle. The occupants were allegedly involved in a Beatrice, NE., robbery, according to a media release.

As the suspects approached State Line Road, a Marshall Co. deputy fired shots at the car’s tire, disabling the vehicle and ending the chase at the Nebraska state line, according to the release.

Nebraska authorities took the two suspects Jonathan F. Klein and Wesley Okeefe into custody. There were no injuries reported.

Klein is being held for Robbery-Business-Gun, Use of A Weapon To Commit A Felony, Possession Of Weapon, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension and Possession Of Deadly Weapon During The Commission Of A Felony. Okeefe is being held for Theft By Unlawful Taking (500-1500) and Fugitive From Justice, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident, according to the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office.