Tuesday storm brought hail, heavy rain and a tornado

GRAY COUNTY —Another round of spring weather brought high winds, rain, hail and tornadoes to Kansas.

A large tornado briefly touched down in a rural area near Ensign in Gray County, according to the National Weather Service. There are no reports of damage or injury.

A highly visible tornado occurred late this afternoon in eastern Gray county NW of Ensign. #kswx pic.twitter.com/a0kseXyjxL — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 30, 2018

There were numerous reports of hail across Kansas from Tuesday’s storm.

Picture of some of the large hail that fell earlier in McPherson. Courtesy of Lacey Stowers #kswx pic.twitter.com/E7n4DXsxFJ — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 30, 2018

The National Weather Service says there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across southwest and portions of south central Kansas late Wednesday afternoon and evening.