Tuesday storm brought hail, heavy rain and a tornado

GRAY COUNTY —Another round of spring weather brought high winds, rain, hail and tornadoes to Kansas.

A large tornado briefly touched down in a rural area near Ensign in Gray County, according to the National Weather Service. There are no reports of damage or injury.

There were numerous reports of hail across Kansas from Tuesday’s storm.

The National Weather Service says there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across southwest and portions of south central Kansas late Wednesday afternoon and evening.