Wednesday Sports Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched two-hit ball for 6 2/3 innings and the St. Louis Cardinals, boosted by three home runs, beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 victory. Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter and Francisco Pena homered to help St. Louis top the NL Central leaders.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alcides Escobar homered with two outs in the 14th inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Escobar hit a 3-1 pitch from Taylor Rogers to left field, ending a game that took 4 hours, 12 minutes.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has graduated from McGill University’s medical school. Duvernay-Tardif has been spending his offseasons the past few years doing school work and hospital rotations. He plans to pursue medicine once his playing days are over. He signed a $41.25 million five-year deal with Kansas City last offseason.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller’s pass rushing summit was such a hit last year and he’s going bigger and better this year. The Denver Broncos superstar secured a title sponsor for his gathering of the NFL’s elite pass rushers next month. Miller said he’ll hold his second camp in Brandon, Missouri during his summer break.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres provided a walk-off, RBI single in the 10th inning to complete the New York Yankees’ comeback in a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros. The Astros were two outs from a 5-3 win until Brett Gardner launched his second homer of the game, a two-run blast off Chris Devenki. The Astros have dropped three of four since a five-game winning streak gave them a three-game lead in the AL West.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston still leads the AL East by two games over the Yankees after Sandy Leon was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs as the Red Sox hammered the Blue Jays, 8-3. Xander Bogaerts also homered to help Boston maintain its two-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. Rick Porcello is 7-2 after allowing two earned runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Homers by Michael Brantley, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez powered the Indians to their fourth straight win, 7-3 over the White Sox. Brantley went 3-for-4 while extending his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Winning pitcher Mike Clevenger allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings as the first-place Indians moved 4 ½ games ahead of Minnesota and Detroit in the AL Central.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta continues to lead the NL East by a half-game over Washington following the Braves’ rally from a 6-2 deficit in a 7-6 win over the New York Mets. Johan Camargo launched a walk-off, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, one inning after Ender Inciarte tied it with a two-run triple. The Nationals kept pace with their fourth straight win as Bryce Harper slammed his National League-leading 17th home run while going 3-for-5 in a 3-2 decision at Baltimore.

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central is down to 3 ½ games over the Chicago Cubs, while Colorado’s lead in the NL West remains 1 ½ games over Arizona. Harrison Bader smacked a solo homer and Jedd Gyorko added a two-run single while the Cardinals scored four in the second inning of a 6-1 trouncing of Milwaukee. Nolan Arenado, Chris Ianetta and pinch-hitter David Dahl drove in two runs apiece as the Rockies clobbered the Giants, 11-4.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall has indicated on social media he’s joining the Seattle Seahawks. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Marshall’s contract is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Marshall visited Seattle earlier in the offseason after he was released by the New York Giants and worked out for the team.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Final Four most outstanding player Donte DiVincenzo is staying in the NBA draft after helping Villanova win the national championship as a sophomore. DiVincenzo was the Big East sixth man of the year and averaged 13.4 points with 4.8 rebounds. He capped the season with a dazzling 31-point showing against Michigan for the Wildcats’ second NCAA title in three seasons.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Kris Wilkes is skipping next month’s NBA draft and returning to school for his sophomore season. Wilkes was the Bruins’ No. 2 scorer and rebounder last season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 boards. The Indianapolis native was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Baltimore 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 7 Chi White Sox 3

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Houston 5, 10 Innings

Final Boston 8 Toronto 3

Final L-A Angels 9 Detroit 2

Final Kansas City 2 Minnesota 1, 14 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3

Final Texas 9 Seattle 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 6

Final Atlanta 7 N-Y Mets 6

Final St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 1

Final Colorado 11 San Francisco 4

Final Arizona 5 Cincinnati 2

Final San Diego 9 Miami 5

Final Philadelphia 6 L-A Dodgers 1