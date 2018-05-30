Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 94.