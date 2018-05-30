Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Kansas Water Concerns” 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for the news makers. Chip will look at the headlines and bring the experts straight to you.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider who will be joined by Quenla McGilber who will talk about additional programs offered at the Health Department.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster.  Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Stafford County Eco/Devo Program Director Ashlee Bevan. (Encore Presentation) 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7P             ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”

7P-11P           NBA Finals Game 1 – Cleveland Cavaliers @ Golden State Warriors 

11P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”