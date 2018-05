ELLIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a restored 1972 Chevy pickup.

The truck reported stolen May 25 from a garage in the 5600 Block of North Solomon Road in Saline County, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Authorities located the truck on Tuesday in Hays. There was no damage and the keys were inside the vehicle, according to Soldan. The truck with an estimated value of $20,000 was returned to the owner.