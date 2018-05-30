UPDATE: No charges yet filed in death of Kan. boy; stepmom released from jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A prosecutor says the stepmother of a 5-year-old Kansas boy whose body was found three months after he was reported missing was released from jail without charges.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying no charges have been filed in the death of Lucas Hernandez, whose body was found under a bridge May 24 on a gravel road in Harvey County.

Within hours of the discovery, the boy’s stepmother, Emily Glass, was arrested and has been held since on suspicion of obstruction and interference of a law enforcement officer. Police had said Glass led a private investigator to Lucas’ body.

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17.

Bennett said investigators will continue to “follow up on newly developed leads” and that final autopsy results — including those from toxicology tests — are not yet available.

Glass has been held on a $250,000 Bond, according to the Sedgwick County Jail records until her release Wednesday afternoon.

