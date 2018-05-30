Police arrest more protestors near Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA — The Poor People’s Campaign 30-state six-week program continued Tuesday in Kansas.

Just after 4:30p.m., a group from the Kansas Poor People’s Campaign moved their demonstration at the Kansas Statehouse and traveled away from the Capitol grounds.

They were blocking a city street at 8th and Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Captain Colleen Stuart.

Police advised the protestors to vacate the street and upon refusing were individually cited and released. A total of fourteen protestors were cited.

The nationally-organized protest is against poverty, racism and other concerns. According to the Kansas group’s social media account, the Tuesday protest focused against militarization and racism in policies and communities.