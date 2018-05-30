Police: 2 Kan. men jailed after SW Kansas chase

Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police patrolling the area of 300 E Bellevue Ave in Garden City observed a silver Dodge Stratus traveling north on 3rd Street, according to a media release.

The vehicle was driven by Marco Rodriguez, 19, Garden City. He was wanted on an active municipal warrant and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at 3rd and Long Street.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was damaged when it struck the curb at Windmill Drive and Harvest Lane.

The vehicle came to a stop at Windy View Drive and Pearly Jane Avenue. Police arrested Rodriguez without incident.

Police also arrested the passenger in the vehicle, Brandon Elad, 20, Garden City. Elad was carrying a handgun on his person at the time of arrest.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Driving under the Influence, Interference with a Law, Enforcement Officer Fleeing and Eluding, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Multiple traffic violations.

Elad faces charges for possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Carrying of a Weapon