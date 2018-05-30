Man hospitalized after Kansas officer-involved shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, an officer with initiated a traffic stop on W. 6th Street just west of Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, according to officer Drew Fennelly.

Moments later, the officer called in distress for emergency assistance. As officers arrived to assist, some type of struggle was occurring and an officer fired a weapon, striking the subject.

The subject is in stable condition at an area hospital.

A knife was recovered at the scene, it is unknown at this time if it was involved.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in in charge of investigating the incident.

Police released no additional details late Tuesday.