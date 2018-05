HASKELL COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Tuesday in Haskell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 International Truck and trailer driven by Louis James Torres, 42, Midland, TX, was eastbound on Road 50 that was temporarily closed at the time. The truck hit power lines that were down.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Swaims Funeral Home. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.