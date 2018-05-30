LeeAnne Emmons, 67, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

LeeAnne was born on November 24, 1950, in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Leon and Mary Ann (Sparks) Atkerson. At a young age she moved to the Russell area and graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1969. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Alfred E. Emmons on June 26, 1984 in Russell, Kansas. She worked as a secretary for Francis-Urban Tank Service for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Russell. She enjoyed working with arts and crafts and collecting Noah’s ark items. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her husband Alfred E. Emmons of the home, son Kenny L. Cain wife Melanie of Lucas, Kansas, daughter Amy Hoss and husband Cody of Russell, Kansas and son Robert D. Emmons and companion Kimberly Forest of Russell, Kansas; grandchildren Keven Cain, Kendra Harp and Slayde Hoss and great grandchild Kinsley Harp. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service to celebrate LeeAnne’s Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas with Pastor Les Rye officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family and inurnment of the cremains will follow at the Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the mortuary with family greeting guests from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Wednesday evening. Memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church Nursery or Russell City Play Park and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.