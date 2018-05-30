It’s pool season in Great Bend

Great Bend Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says City staff spent the winter and months leading up until the Memorial Day weekend cleaning and making repairs to the City pool. The Wetlands at Great Bend opened this past Saturday, but not before the staff bleached and power washed the pool and equipment. The main swimming pool is a 1936 model that holds 570,000 gallons of water.

Safety inspections continue to be a serious necessity to Keeler, especially after the death of a boy at the Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas City two years ago.

The bill also requires an attendant at each slide, something Keeler says has been common practice at the Wetlands since it opened.

There are just over 30 lifeguards employed at the pool and over 40 total employees counting concession stand workers. The pool is open 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day of the week. Family swim nights will be held Thursday and Fridays starting in June from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.