Federal charges filed against inmate in Vermont for Kan. bank robbery

TOPEKA, KAN. – A man who is in jail in Vermont was indicted Wednesday on a charge that he robbed a Topeka bank, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

A grand jury indictment alleges that on April 26, 2018, Mark Triolo, 46, robbed the Alliance Bank at 3001 Southwest Wanamaker in Topeka.

Triolo was arrested May 4, 2018, in Vermont.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.