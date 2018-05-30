Cop Shop (5/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/29)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:29 a.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NW 130 Avenue in Albert.

Falls

At 9:03 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 361 NW 50 Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1400 Main Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/29)

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:49 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2619 Gano Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:06 a.m. an accident was reported at 7th Street & Hubbard Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:26 a.m. a report of damage to a vehicle overnight was made at 3107 Stone Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:22 p.m. Zach Dittrich was arrested on two Barton County warrants and aggravated battery DV at 2617 Forest Avenue.

Theft

At 2:52 p.m. a theft was reported at 2205 30th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1710 Hubbard Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:54 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 2334 Main Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 10:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 424 Maple Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:50 p.m. Steven Fortner was arrested for DWS at 10th Street & Madison Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:55 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 10th Street & Madison Street.