Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Cheryl Lynn Peterson, 58, passed away May 28, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born June 24, 1959, at Rapid City, SD, to Eugene and LaDonna (Loreg) Lytle. Cheryl married Warren Peterson June 24, 1978, at Hays, Kansas. They were later divorced.

Cheryl, a Great Bend resident since 1962, was a licensed cosmetologist and was currently employed with Braum’s Restaurant. She held previous employment with Wal Mart, JC Penney, USD 428, Mitchell’s Bakery, and was a hairdresser. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and cake decorating.

Survivors include her mother, LaDonna Lytle of Great Bend; twins, Andrew Peterson (Nicole Lofland) of Great Bend and Amanda Humburg (Devin Holley) of Rose Hill; one brother, David Lytle of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Adleigh Humburg, Ashlee Humburg, Thomas Humburg, Hailey Peterson, and Gage Peterson; and one nephew, David Lytle, Jr.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Paden presiding. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Stockton City Cemetery, Stockton. Visitation will be 2:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds may be directed to the Cheryl Lynn Peterson Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

