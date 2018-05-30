Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Cheryl Anne Crain, 64, died May 28, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born April 25, 1954, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Raphael Naylor and Faye Lois (Gilmore) Muth. Cheryl attended Great Bend High School and Barton County Community College.

She was a licensed daycare provider taking care of many children over the years in her daycare, Grandma’s Home Daycare.

Cheryl was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, of Great Bend. An avid Bible reader, she was a member of several Bible Study Schools.

Survivors include her four children; April Randa of Hoisington, Heather Hibbs and husband Richard of Peck, Farah Stude and husband Tim of Brewster, and Mitchell Schwartz and wife Kris of Bison; mother, Faye Muth of Great Bend; siblings, Rhonda Nuss and husband Scott of Otis, James Muth and wife Cheryl of Arkansas, Anthony Muth and wife Sandra of Great Bend, Steven Muth and wife Cozetta of Salina, and Lynn Tammen and husband Dave of Albert; 13 grandchildren, Michael, Casey, Teairah, Tommy, Jakob, Raphael, Haylee, Gage, Kirsten, Aiden, Alyssa, Kaden, and Ky; and two great grandchildren, Presley and Dexter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raphael Muth.

A private family memorial service will take place on June 1, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be St. Mary’s Cemetery, Chase, Kansas immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.