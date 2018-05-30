Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/29)

BOOKED: Lanie Sturn on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.
BOOKED: Zachariah Dittrick of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,118 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,013 cash only.
BOOKED: Craig Gowdy of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS, bond set at $500 C/S.
BOOKED: Gordon Hicks of Hoisington on HMC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $215 cash only.
BOOKED: Steven Fortner of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS, expired insurance, no tag light, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.
RELEASED: Jeffrey Rankin of Great Bend to KDOC.
RELEASED: Ryan Tallman to Newton on their warrant for FTA.
RELEASED: Monica Murray to Russell County for their warrant.
RELEASED: Savanna Bradshaw on Barton County District warrant, released to corrections and received a $10,000 OR on the other warrant.
RELEASED: Craig Gowdy of Great Bend posted a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for DWS.