Authorities working to determine cause of fire at Fossil Station in Russell

By CRISTINA JANNEY

RUSSELL — Fire investigators have been unable to determine a cause of a fire that burned the Fossil Station restaurant and convenience store Sunday.

Lt. Jordan Harrison of the Russell City Fire Department said the fire likely started in a former kitchen that was being used as a storage room. However, the building was too badly burned to determine a cause. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office assisted with the investigation.

The business remains closed.

The building had smoke and water damage throughout. A dollar estimate on the damage has yet to be determined. Harrison said the damage estimate was taking some time because the owners need to account for the inventory that was lost in the fire.

The fire crews were dispatched to the business at 1410 Fossil St. at about 1:40 a.m.

The 911 caller had reported the building was filling up with smoke. An on-duty Russell police officer had arrived on scene and advised there were flames visible from the back room on the convenience store side, near an old drive-through window.

Upon arrival of the first RCFD personnel, mutual-aid was requested from Russell-Grant Township Fire Department and Gorham Fire Department. The fire was brought under control around 3 a.m., but firefighters were on-scene until 10:45 a.m. performing salvage and overhaul operations.

Firefighters were assisted by Russell County EMS, Russell Police Department, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Russell-Ellsworth County Emergency Management, and the City of Russell Electric and Water Departments.