3-Peat in hand for Eagle Radio after Media Challenge

The 7th Annual June Jaunt in Great Bend will be packed full of entertainment this weekend. The Annual Media Challenge featuring the Great Bend Tribune against Eagle Radio kicked off the festival Wednesday morning at Jack Kilby Square.

For a third year in a row, the team from the Eagle Media Center won the competition that consisted of a variety of games. The 2018 Championship marked the third consecutive year Eagle has brought home the trophy.

The writers and the talkers participated in four challenges including, jumbo pong, crazy waitress, jello-eating contest, and the Saran Wrap Ball battle.

Eagle improves to 3-2 in the Media Challenge.

View the schedule of events for this weekend’s June Jaunt at Explore Great Bend Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/ExploreGreatBend/videos/2482322655127394/