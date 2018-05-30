UPDATE: 2 die in wrong-way Kan. collision including off-duty officer

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Two people, including an off-duty Kansas police officer, died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Acura RDX SUV driven by Peter V. Bieri, 72, Lawrence, was northbound in the southbound lanes on U.S. 75 and collided head on with a southbound 2015 Hyundai SUV driven by Trey C. McCluskey, 25, Topeka.

Bieri and McCluskey were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Hyundai Taylor R. McCluskey, 25, Sabetha, was transported to the hospital in Topeka. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Trey McCluskey was an officer for the Topeka Police Department. He began his service in July of 2015, according to Deputy Chief Wheeles. “McCluskey was a well-liked and respected member of the Field Operations Bureau, working the night shift.

We honor his memory of sacrifice and commitment. We commend his personal choice to serve the Topeka community in the “noble profession of law enforcement.”

————

