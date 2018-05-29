Tuesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals rookie reliever Jordan Hicks is lighting up radar guns and shutting down opponents. The 21-year-old is challenging New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman as the hardest thrower in baseball. Hicks has hit 105 mph multiple times this season, and his sinker regularly reaches triple digits. Hicks made the jump from Class A to the majors this season. He says he’s not sure where his power comes from and that he simply focuses on throwing the ball hard.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run double and the Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game skid with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings to win his second consecutive start after a dreadful stretch in his first season with the Twins.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Villar and Christian Yelich homered and Ryan Braun had three hits to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (5-3) allowed three runs in five innings. He hit a two-run double in the fourth that gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead. Milwaukee won for the 10th time in 12 games.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — The NBA Finals will have a familiar look when Game 1 tips o0ff Thursday in Oakland. Kevin Durant scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors are heading to their fourth straight NBA Finals after fighting back from another big deficit with a huge third quarter and beating the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Rockets fell apart in the second half again after doing so in Game 6. The Warriors will once again welcome LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to the best of seven series.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals started with a bang – 10 goals by the contestants as the expansion Vegas Golden Knights continued their incredible inaugural season with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals. Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period. Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance but the three-time Stanley Cup winner’s new teammates carried the load with a come-from-behind win. Game 2 is Wednesday in Las Vegas.

UNDATED (AP) —The Washington Nationals tightened the NL East race with a 6-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer to back a sharp pitching performance by Gio Gonzalez. The Nats are now just a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves after the New York Mets beat Atlanta 8-5 in game two of a double-header. Atlanta took the first game 4-3. Those games were delayed more than 3 ½ hours by rain.

NEW YORK (AP) — The highest-scoring team in the majors hit a speed bump named Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros ace tamed the New York Yankees, pitching the Astros past New York 5-1.That happened as the Boston Red Sox were coasting to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays as Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning. That extended Boston’s AL-East lead to two games over the Yankees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trainer Bob Baffert says things are going well for Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify as the horse trains for the June 9 Belmont Stakes. Baffert arrived from Southern California to watch Justify gallop 1½ miles at Churchill Downs on Monday. Baffert says the colt is holding his weight despite his condensed racing schedule this spring.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Baltimore 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Toronto 3

Final Houston 5 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Detroit 9 L-A Angels 3

Final Tampa Bay 1 Oakland 0, 13 Innings

Final Cleveland 9 Chi White Sox 6

Final Seattle 2 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Chi Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 0

Final Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 3

Final Arizona 12 Cincinnati 5

Final Miami 7 San Diego 2

Final N-Y Mets 8 Atlanta 5

Final Colorado 6 San Francisco 5, 10 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 101 Houston 92