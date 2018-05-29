Sheriff: K-9s find two Kan. suspects hiding in home’s attic

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a Memorial Day standoff.

Just after 2:30p.m. Monday, authorities were notified that Justin Atwood, a known felon, with active warrants was located at 12346 Gookins Road., in rural Wabaunsee County, according to the Sheriff Rob Hoskins.

Atwood is also a known burglar and car thief and had previously been reported to be in possession of firearms, according to the sheriff’s department.

Wabaunsee County Deputies responded to residence, secured the area and requested the assistance from Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit.

Negotiations were begun and the individuals inside the residence were not responding to any attempts at communication.

A warrant was secured to search the residence, entry was made and after a complete search of residence using the resources available from the assisting team, K-9s found two subjects in the attic portion of the house and taken into custody. Justin Atwood, 24, Topeka, was jailed without bond on a Lyon County Warrant for Possession of Stolen Property; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; and a Wabaunsee County Warrant for Failure to Appear, Four Counts of Burglary.

Kelsey Nicholle Kaberline,24, Topeka, is being held without bond on a Shawnee County Warrants for Probation Violation, Distribute Heroin/Stimulants, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia, No Liability Insurance, Defective Headlamps on Motor Vehicle, Distribute Heroin/Stimulants, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia