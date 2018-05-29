UPDATE: Sheriff identifies drowning victim at Kansas lake

GEARY COUNTY —The victim in the Sunday drowning at Milford Lake has been identified as Jonathan Rivera, 28, Grandview Plaza, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities responded to the situation to the south end of the lake and at the north end of Milford Lake Road, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.

Wolf said, “We received a 911 call of a subject swimming in the lake. He went down and they couldn’t find him. When we got out there on scene, story was that he tried to swim across the cove and he was unable to make it, and he went down and they didn’t see him any more.”

Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism authorities were used boats Sunday evening to drag the lake to try find the body.

The water in the area where the incident occurred is about nine feet deep, but the water is muddy making the visibility about zero at that location, according to Wolf.

