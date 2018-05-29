Sheriff: 15-year-old dies in Kansas UTV accident

SALINE COUNTY — A teen died in a weekend accident in Saline County.

Just before 5p.m. Sunday a 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV driven by Taylor Patterson, 15, Woodstock, Georgia, was westbound in the 4000 Block of East Assaria Road, according to the Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

She lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle.

CPR was performed at the scene and EMS transported her to the hospital in Salina where she died, according to Soldan.

Patterson and a passenger Tony Jennings, 60, Salina were not wearing helmets, according to Soldan.

Jennings was not ejected from the vehicle.